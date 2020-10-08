Editor:
This letter is in regards to the [Millville] Planning & Zoning meeting scheduled for Oct. 8, 2020. The public commentary for this item was canceled and posted in the Coastal Point two weeks ago without providing another avenue for commentary.
No town should allow consideration of any site plan for an undeveloped area before the rezoning question has been adequately vetted and concluded. Entities who submit site plans (and seek unofficial “conformance” approval), then use this strategy as ammunition to argue for approval of the rezoning request. Each and every rezoning request should stand on its own merits without regard to the (potential) site plan.
Our area is growing at an alarming pace without regard to the impact on the area. Many of these agriculturally zoned areas have been farmed for decades (if not centuries) and are still able to be farmed. Indeed, that is part of the character of the area. Any agriculturally zoned property owner is not automatically entitled to a windfall simply through the process of rezoning. Maintaining the areas as farmland is not taking away the ability these owners had (and continue to have) for the use of their property. On the other hand, every rezone granted does have a impact on the surrounding population forever.
We should fully consider the impact to the area as well as the needs/wants of the community at large. While Millville’s comprehensive plan shows that the property may be rezoned as residential at some future point, this plan is only a “suggestion.” It is not law, not a requirement and cannot (and should not) be used as an argument in favor of the rezoning request. Similarly, there are no state-level requirements which state Millville must allow for these changes.
Those concerned should read the Comprehensive Plan. Among the highlights:
• Page 39 — Regardless of which population projection model is used, the team that performed the work that went into the comprehensive study concluded the following: “Table 20 shows that the number of reported housing units within Town currently will satisfy the population projection; there will be 615 more units than needed.”
• Page 82 — (Recommendations of the study): (8-5): “Establish a Town woodlands ordinance to protect forested wetlands from harm.” (8-6): “Create a wellhead protection ordinance to safeguard the public water supply.” (8-8): “The Town should investigate the need for a County/Town drainage study that identifies any issues that need to be mitigated.” (9-2): Consider beginning negotiations with property owners for possible open space sites.” (9-6): Consider developing a standalone community survey to determine residents’ open space preferences.”
I ask that our town officials re-read the comprehensive plan. None of the recommendations state that Millville should plan for additional growth, allow additional re-zoning (or more housing) or to ignore the ecological impacts or desires of the current residents. There is no valid argument to approve this rezoning request other than wanting to accommodate the current land owners and/or generate income from the development of the property.
David Moeller
Millville