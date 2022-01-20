Editor:
As Millsboro Lions celebrates its 82nd year of service, we are proud to announce that the Fritter Shack season ending this past December was one of the best in recent years. We doubled the profits of last year, and sold more fritters and crab sandwiches than ever before. Thank you to our local dedicated customers and to the new customers!
Because of this, we are able to continue with our donations to local projects, such as scholarships to high school graduates living in the 19966 area; Boy Scouts; Little League; Christian Store House with homeless project; and buying eyeglasses for those in need. A big thank-you to the Boy Scout Troop 89 and their Eagle Scout project for helping in the refurbishing of the Fritter Shack trailer.
Recently, we were able to give a check to the Christian Store House which enabled 58 homeless to be sheltered.
We continue to meet and have had to change our meeting place due to circumstances beyond our control. Our Feb. 8 meeting will be at the Pizza King restaurant, Millsboro — which is on duPont Highway. We gather at 6 p.m. and order off the menu.
Want to volunteer to help others? We help build ramps, collect eyeglasses, do road clean-up and other projects in the local community. Contact Bob Patterson for information on membership and on how to belong to the world’s largest service organization.
Mary Lee Phillips
Millsboro Lions Club