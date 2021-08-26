Editor:
When I was elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council in August of 2016, it was one of my proudest moments of my professional life. The homeowners of Fenwick trusted me to work for them. I became the secretary of the Town, chairman of the Infrastructure/Dredging Committee, a member of the Charter & Ordinance Committee, as well a member of the Budget Committee.
Nancy and I have owned a home here over 22 years, and we made a conscious decision to move here fulltime and call this our home. We are still very happy with our decision and would not change a single thing.
After the most recent election, I gave it a great amount of thought if I could continue to be helpful to the new town council. Sadly, I have concluded, that I will no longer fit into the new town council’s agenda and cannot support the platform they were elected on.
So therefore, I announced my resignation, on Aug. 20, 2021, from the Fenwick Island Town Council and all of my assigned committee assignments.
Myself and my council colleagues Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Gardner Bunting, Bill Weistling and Mike Houser can be quite proud of what we accomplished. We managed a fiscally strong Town and did not increase taxes; we approved building an award-winning hotel; we set up a pathway for dredging for the first time in Fenwick’s history; we followed our existing ordinances, provided a balance between our commercial and residential areas, and guided the town through a global pandemic.
The combined service of the council that has left is 57 years of dedicated service and experience.
The hypocrisy of the entire election is that the reason Fenwick Island is so desirable right now is because of the past council’s leadership and vision for Fenwick Island. The constant drumbeat in this election that this council was taking Fenwick Island down a reckless path that nobody wanted never made sense to me. The past council’s years of experience and leadership is part of the reason people wanted to become a homeowner here to begin with.
Everyone should stop and think about that for a moment!
So, I say farewell and thank you to the homeowners of Fenwick. I leave holding my head high and proud of the five years I served the homeowners of Fenwick. I only wish the best for the town of Fenwick Island that I now call home. Nancy and I will continue to be active members of the Fenwick community.
Bernie Merritt
Fenwick Island