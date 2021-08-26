Editor:
He’s back! Jesse Garron’s most anticipated show is back on the Bethany Beach bandstand on Aug. 26, and so many of us locals can’t wait.
What also endears us so much to this show is that lead back-up singer is Julie Malewski, Bethany’s own events coordinator, who schedules first-class entertainment for us all summer.
I’ve attended most every show Jesse Garron has put on over many years, and compared to other Elvis impersonators, he is by far still the best.
I can say, on behalf of so many of his fans, that we are thrilled once again that he and his superb back-up band will help close this incredible summer and bring needed joy to so many of us who have suffered grief, illness and loneliness during this pandemic. Now more than ever, we need to hear “Love Me Tender” sung by Delaware’s own beloved Elvis.
Kathy A. Megyeri
South Bethany