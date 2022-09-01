Editor:
I’m supporting Ellen Magee to remain our Republican Register of Wills. I grew up with Ellen and have witnessed her conservative values. I also witness her leadership skills while serving with her on the Sussex County Board of Adjustments. The governor, too, recognized her leadership skills on the Sussex County Board of Adjustments and appointed her the Register of Wills.
The office is running efficiently, and the staff seems very happy. I know this because I dealt with the office numerous times due to the loss of a family member with no will.
Please join me in voting for Ellen Magee in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Bruce Mears
Ocean View