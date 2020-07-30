So many loved ones and numerous friends will miss this special man! He was a hero to many. He was a gentleman’s gentleman and someone that you could talk to and depend on always. Everyone should have someone like Mr. Charles Marvel it their life, but that would be very rare; mainly because men like him are very rare for sure!
I feel so blessed and ever so proud that I had the pleasure of knowing him, even though it was only a brief friendship. As I stated above, it was a pleasure getting to know him, because a man like Mr. Charles is one of life’s treasures. Remember all the good days, great times, so many years, for they shall help ease the pain of your loss.
Be ever so thankful for all you gained from Mr. Charles. He is gone from our sight, but shall remain in our hearts forever, along with all the memories. God bless all of the Marvel-ous family now, forever and always.
Please accept the most compassionate heartfelt true sympathy from Judi and I.
Judy and Norman Farlow
Frankford