Editor:
Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church is pleased to announce that we have been designated as a center for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. This program is designed to help our seniors in our nearby communities meet their nutritional needs during times of financial hardship. This is a federally supported program from the Department of Agriculture and managed by the Food Bank of Delaware.
Seniors who are over the age of 60 are eligible to receive a monthly box of food if they meet the financial need requirement. It will contain canned vegetables, fruit, juice, protein, cereal, carbohydrate, milk product and cheese when available. Occasionally they have meat to distribute.
Due to the COVID restrictions, initially we will not have nutrition classes, but as soon as we are able to host a group, they will be available.
There will be a monthly distribution of food at Mariners one week every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those who have met the eligibility requirements; the recipient will get a letter telling them the date and time when their application is approved.
The application … requires the applicant to provide proof of residency and to declare household income. If need be, the recipient may designate a proxy to pick up their order for them. There is an additional form for that.
They may mail it in or register at Mariners Bethel. We will have a bilingual (Spanish) interpreter for the first two sessions of registration to help with completing the application. Thereafter, it will be by appointment. Please remind them that we need proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or two months of utility bills in their name.
Registration dates at Mariner’s will be will be: Oct. 13 and 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. They may also register at the Pyle Center or CHEER Center.
Please share this opportunity with those in need.
Frances Milio, Karl Gude, Cheryl Carey
Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church