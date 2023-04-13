Editor:
What is the final cost paid to the contactor from the $4.7 million dredge project? Estimates are $3 to 3.2 million just for the completed dredging of the two lightly-used prongs of White Creek and a small portion of the Assawoman Canal.
Why was the decision made to do the two prongs first and not start in the heavily-used main channel?
How much was Anchor QEA, the State-hired consulting firm, paid for this project?
Why wasn’t the RFP for this project prepared and sent out to bid earlier in 2022, thus allowing for the planned Nov. 15, 2022, start date, instead of the Jan. 15, 2023, start?
Why wasn’t a three-week extension filed by DNREC to the Army Corp of Engineers in February, when it was obvious that the project would not have enough time to finish?
Did not applying for the dredge extension have anything to do with Anchor QEA’s state contract expiring at about the same time the dredge project was scheduled to end on March 31, 2023?
Why was the last 700 feet of the east prong not included in the dredge contract?
How was DNREC able to apply and get the necessary permits to do the additional 700 of the east prong in a two- to three-week time frame, yet not apply for an extension for the whole project while all the heavy equipment and 7 miles of dredge pipe were in place?
How much was spent on the additional 700 feet of the out-of-contract dredging on the east prong? Estimates are $250,000 to $350,000.
How much additional non-contracted spoil was dredged from the east prong and deposited on the spoil site?
Where will the additional funds come from to finish the White Creek dredge project? Just to re-stage what has been removed will cost a contractor $1 million, meaning this project will probably end up costing $7 to 8 million to finish, instead of the $4.7 million.
Will DNREC be able to find/hire a dredge contractor for the planned fall completion?
Where will they stage to finish the project? There are no guarantees that the past staging areas will be available or offered after the mishandling of this project.
Now there is talk of adding the whole Assawoman Canal to the un-finished White Creek dredge project in the fall. Should this be the case, this opens up even more questions.
Is six months’ enough time to issue a new RFP, get it out to bid, accept a bid and then finalize the bid, then have the contractor stage in mid-November, clean out submerged logs and snags, cut back overhanging branches, then take a month to put together 6 miles of pipe and then be out of the 4-mile canal by Feb. 28 and then finish 2 miles of White Creek by March 31?
Would there be any dredge companies available for this large project in such a short time notice?
Are the necessary Assawoman Canal dredge permits being filed now?
How much funding will be needed to dredge the Assawoman Canal, and has any money been appropriated for this dredging?
How many public meetings will be required?
Anchor QEA consulting has been hired by the Town of Fenwick Island to oversee the town dredge project scheduled for this fall. Is the Assawoman Canal being added to the un-finished White Creek dredge project so the Town of Fenwick Island can piggyback on the project and thus save money for the Town at the expense and inconvenience to the rest of Sussex County citizens?
Conclusion: It is highly unlikely that the State will be able to hire a contractor to finish White Creek this fall, but folks are hopeful. However, if the proposed dredging of the Assawoman Canal is added to the planned fall completion of White Creek, then the White Creek dredge project will not be finished for years to come.
My suggestion to DNREC is to concentrate on what you have started and don’t bite off more than you can chew. We all know how things went with this project, why should we expect anything different in a shorter time window for a larger project still in the planning stage?
Tom Fowler
Ocean View Marina