Editor:
In a report in the Sept. 25 issue, Millville officials react to Ocean View inquiry on police “investment.” Mr. Karl Beers, who stated he served as a police officer in Baltimore, responded at an open council workshop meeting in Millville, “Don’t let them blow smoke up your leg.”
His comment is surely not a professional response to this issue and is not indicative of one that would have been given by any of the other brave members of the Baltimore Police Department. I urge Mr. Beers to choose his words with more thought next time, instead of a kneejerk reaction.
Thomas Maly
Baltimore Police Department (retired)
Ocean View