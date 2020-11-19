Editor:
As part of its community outreach efforts, the Community Services Committee of Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC), headed by Mary Henry and Lisa Prisco, recently conducted a “Fill the Trunk” food drive.
In addition to donations collected at monthly meetings, our membership filled four shopping carts with non-perishables, paper products and household staples. All donations, including supermarket gift cards, were given to the Helping Hands Food Bank in Frankford.
LBWC members are proud of our continuing generosity. As many families in our community struggle during this difficult time of economic hardship and the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge fellow residents to donate to local food banks or church food pantries for Thanksgiving or Christmas. As you boost the spirits of local families there’s a good chance you’ll raise your spirits, too.
Carolyn Pesce, President
LBWC