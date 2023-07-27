Editor:
My wife and I, along with our children, have been residents in Fenwick Island for the last 26 years. We bought our home in 1997, with the promise of a “quiet resort town” that offered so many wonderful amenities for a growing family.
Our children grew up here in the summers working, and we all learned to experience the summer beach way of life. We have met so many wonderful neighbors who have either lived here longer than we have or have moved here with the same thought of raising their families here in this small-town charm that we all have grown to love.
Over the years, as our kids have grown, Fenwick has also. We realized that we needed to give back to Fenwick in order to preserve all that the town represents. We started to follow the news of the town, the issues that the town faced and who might be responsible for making sure that our Fenwick Island remains a quiet residential resort.
We started attending public town meetings, following zoom meetings and came to realize that we needed to learn all that we could about what issues our town faced. We wanted to know for ourselves, not from someone else, what should be important to all Fenwick Island residents.
Since this new town council was elected, we have been included in committee meetings, included in Zoom hearings, asked to comment either in public or in person on issues that we were concerned about. Under this town council, we celebrated Fenwick’s 70th birthday, renewed movies at the beach and so many other community events that reflect the pride in Fenwick that most residents feel.
The town newsletter always has a positive message from the mayor about our town and the Fenwick Island way of life, if you take the time to read it, updates on important topics and information that influences us all.
We have so much to be thankful about in Fenwick Island. My hope is that my neighbors take the time to find out for themselves what is the true motivation of people who are running for town council in the current cycle and what is at stake. Read what the budget actually is, what candidates feel about more hotels, shuttles into town and expanded parking problems.
These current council members are “volunteers” who have taken so much time and given so much energy to preserve our way of life that too many residents underappreciate. Stop listening to the same old negative people who only seek to divide.
I would also like to highly recommend voting for a neighbor and friend of ours, Kurt Zanelotti who is running for a seat on the town council this cycle. He is a tremendous asset to the town from his experience as an extremely successful businessman who understands the balance of residential priorities and small-town business limitations.
Please vote to protect Fenwick Island and allow the current town council and Kurt Zanelotti to maintain our Quiet Resort.
Joel Patten
Fenwick Island