Editor:
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes.
Our community’s stormwater management is all surface-level and, like most of Delaware, we are flat and not far above sea level. For years we have struggled with standing water after storms on a few of our streets and, as a private community, must pay for any and all maintenance. When the County quoted us a multi-million-dollar price tag for a stormwater management project for the community, we knew we could not place this financial burden on our owners at this time because we have a new sewer system coming in 2023, which every homeowner shares in paying for.
Keller Hopkins visited our community this spring to introduce himself as a candidate for County Council and asked how he could help us. With drainage being our biggest challenge, I mentioned it to him at a follow-up meeting, never dreaming he would have the means with which to help. He offered to help us, but I was skeptical. On Aug. 17, he made good on his word and brought a crew with all the equipment needed to resolve our drainage problems on Maplewood Drive. His only request to us was that each homeowner “pay it forward” by making a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Thank you, Keller Hopkins, from the Lochwood community!
Louise Finn, President
Lochwood POA Inc.