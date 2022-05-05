Editor:
On Monday May 2, Nassau DE LCO, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s Local Campaign Organization in Sussex County, held a celebration of their 2021 Campaign supporters. The event was attended by over 75 people representing Toys for Tots warehouse workers, collection drivers, local housing developments, Sussex County’s business and media communities, and those making personal contributions. Held outdoors at the Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, Master of Ceremonies and Assistant Coordinator of the 2021 effort Grady Putnam presented the awards.
He began by acknowledging the great support Nassau DE receives from local veterans, in particular Marine Corps League Detachment 704, the Diamond Dogs of Milford and American Legion Post #28. Following that, the vital role of drivers and warehouse staff in the collection and distribution of toys was recognized.
Next, certificates of appreciation were presented to the following: the community of Lewes Crossings, for hand-making and contributing over 125 toys; Homestead Campground, for taking the lead in supporting Nassau DE’s first “Christmas in July” effort in 2021; Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, for their bake sale in conjunction with the 2021 Toys for Tots Kickoff Event, and to Ms. Ruth Pryor, for her assistance coordinating the distribution of toys via local social service organizations.
Lastly, Mr. Putnam presented Nassau DE’s Red Train Awards, handcrafted replicas of the Toys for Tots logo. The awards are the creation of 2019-2020 Campaign Coordinator Bob Davis, who wished to recognize extraordinary contributions to the Toys for Tots Campaigns from year to year.
Red Train recipients for 2021 are: Nassau DE staff members Shirley Feyers, volunteer coordinator; Jeff Horn, media coordinator; Bill Porreca, warehouse supervisor; Toni Putnam, administrative coordinator; and Gary Muratta, Kickoff Event lead coordinator; also, Carson Figueroa, guest of honor at the Kickoff Event, a 9-year-old boy who organized his birthday party and donated his gifts to Toys for Tots.
Business organization recipients were the Beebe Healthcare Team in Memory of Jerry Whitcomb, and Dogfish Head Brewery, both for extremely generous donations of toys and bikes; Sports at the Beach, and owner Pete Townsend, for kindly donating warehouse space at their centrally located facility, where they also collected several boxes of toys. And John Riebel of Forever Media accepted their award for organizing numerous live radio events in support of Christmas in July and the 2021 Annual Campaign.
Jeff Horn, Media Coordinator
Nassau DE LCO