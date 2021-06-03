Editor:
Assisting Bicycle Commuters, an area nonprofit that provides bikes to individuals needing transportation to/from work, wishes to express its appreciation for the community support it received in its Memorial Day weekend sale of excess bicycles.
In total, 47 bicycles were put up for sale, and all bikes were sold within an hour!
Funds raised from the sale are used to sustain the mission that is now a part of a local charity, No Unmet Human Needs Association. The excess of bikes resulted from the fact that few bikes were loaned out during the pandemic.
Louis Melton, Director
Assisting Bicycle Commuters
Ocean View