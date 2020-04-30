Editor:
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club wants to thank all of the doctors, nurses, health care professionals, volunteers and the support staff of Beebe Healthcare for their courage, dedication, and willingness to comfort and care for the sick and dying during this pandemic.
We know there are significantly higher risks of being infected while caring for patients with the COVID-19 virus, in addition to the fear of bringing the virus home to their family. Working long hours, risk of being infected and being away from their families, the Beebe Healthcare personnel show what they are made of by providing services to their patients and the families in our community.
Please continue doing what you do to help your patients and know that our members and the community appreciates your sacrifices and service. We will get through this war against this evil virus together and get back to work with a greater appreciation for your dedication, how precious life is, and the freedoms we may have taken for granted.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club will be making donations to support the COVID-19 relief efforts and will encourage other Lions Clubs in our area to also support this effort. Below is a website where anyone can also donate and obtain additional information.
https://www.beebehealthcare.org/donate-funds-covid-19-relief
Paul Bolton
Lord Baltimore Lions Club