Editor:
Each year the Fenwick Island Lions sets aside funds from the annual budget and receives private donations to recognize outstanding seniors from the Indian River High School. Choosing the recipients is always a challenge due to the outstanding achievements of the applicants. The club is very proud of these young people and wishes there were additional funds to award. The past couple of years have been difficult attempting to hold fundraisers which contribute to the scholarship fund. The committee is truly grateful for the club’s commitment and the memorial donations.
In awarding the scholarships, the committee considered volunteer/community service, financial need, academic standing, extracurricular activities and the applicant’s essay expressing their future plans. The committee, consisting of Donna Carotenuto, Carol Jordan, Sharon Schoonover, Virginia Ratway and Tom St. Clair, also interviewed each applicant. It was a pleasure to speak with each student.
Chloe Beam received the Fenwick Island Lions Club $1,500 scholarship. She will be attending the College of Charleston to pursue the study of biological science, with the anticipation of attending medical school.
Finnegan Bellistri was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Fenwick Island Lions Club and has been accepted to Widener University. He will study computer science, exploring different areas of study. Finnegan’s goal is learn as much as possible to enhance his skills in technology.
Hannah Bird was the recipient of the $1,500 Noble Simpson Scholarship sponsored by the FILC Club. With her acceptance from McDaniel College, she will pursue a degree in education with a future career in sports management.
Kendal Coleman received a $1,500 scholarship from the Fenwick Island Lions Club, she will attend James Madison University. Kendall’s field of study will be computer science with an emphasis in robotics to fulfill her dream career to work for NASA.
Lanaya Haynes received the K. Scott Clary Scholarship of $2,000, sponsored by Carol and Al Jordan. In addition, Lanaya was awarded a Fenwick Island Lions Club scholarship of $1,000. She will attend the College of Charleston to earn her management degree for a career in the hospitality/tourism industry.
Brynn McCabe was awarded a $1,500 Fenwick Island Lions Club scholarship. She will be attending the University of Maryland in the field of biomedical science. Brynn’s career goal is to work as a research engineer or to become an orthopedic doctor.
Congratulations to each well-deserving awardees for their overwhelming commitment to their studies, community and ability to accomplish success in their lives. The FILC and the scholarship committee wish all of you continued success in your future careers.
Scholarship Committee
Fenwick Island Lions Club