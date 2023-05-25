Editor:
Each year, the Fenwick Island Lions Club sets aside funds from the annual budget and receives private donations to recognize outstanding seniors from the Indian River High School. Choosing the recipients is always a challenge due to the outstanding achievements of the applicants. The club is very proud of these young people and wishes there were additional funds to award. The scholarship committee is truly grateful for the club’s commitment and the donations.
In awarding the scholarships, the committee considered volunteer/community service, financial need, academic standing, extracurricular activities, and the applicants’ essays expressing their plans.
Vicky Chan was the recipient of the Noble Simpson Founders Scholarship sponsored by the Fenwick Island Lions Club. She plans to attend Princeton University to pursue the study of chemical engineering. She hopes to use the principles of engineering to advance disease treatment options and drug therapies. This year, Vicky was vice president of the Leo Club at IRHS.
McKenna Miller will attend Florida State University. She plans to pursue a double major in art and psychology for a career in art therapy, to help children with autism.
Jordy Estrada will attend Cornell University for finance and law. After Cornell, he hopes to pursue a master’s in diplomatic affairs and serve in the United States government.
Bryan Cabrera Icte will attend the University of Delaware Honors College. Bryan’s field of study will be computer science, with the hope of utilizing computer science to have a positive impact on societal problems and the environment.
Congratulations to each well-deserving awardee for their overwhelming commitment to their studies and to their community. The Fenwick Island Lions Club wishes all of you continued success in your future endeavors.
Fenwick Island Lions Club