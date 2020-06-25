Editor:
Thank you to Lord’s Landscaping, the Millville Pet Shop, True North, A Sweet Affair Events, and Trick Trucks for donating six picnic tables and umbrellas to the Selbyville Public Library this year.
While COVID-19 disrupted our plans to utilize them in the way we initially planned, we are still grateful, as they are a beautiful gift that will bring joy to the community for years to come.
We have been so impressed by the community’s ability to care for each other and continue being kind in the face of stressful times. Take care of each other and remember your next adventure is only a book away!
Kelly Kline
Selbyville