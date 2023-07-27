Editor:
Candidates Simpson, Clark, Merritt and Burch do not appear to want a Fenwick for everyone. A little-known, never-before-enforced sign ordinance was used to limit supporters of the incumbent candidates to three signs per yard, rather than being allowed to display signs for all four candidates. One could say this violates free speech. And some supporters of the incumbents have been verbally and physically intimidated by supporters of these challengers.
Candidates Simpson, Clark, Merritt and Burch do not appear to have a positive vision for Fenwick Island. Their campaign has been derisive and divisive. They have perpetuated dishonesty and mistruths about the incumbents and our town. Mr. Simpson’s vile personal attacks on social media are well known.
The police chief was not fired. There was no security breach, Fenwick Island has 24/7 police coverage. The Town’s finances have never been in better shape and, now, are properly FDIC insured.
This is not the way a small-town election should work. Unfortunately, it is reflective of the mood of our nation.
You must decide who you want to serve the Town of Fenwick Island — candidates who have limited free speech, spread falsehoods and intimidated the opposition? Or candidates who have devoted the last two years to preserving the special and unique place that is the Town of Fenwick Island?
Vote Bortner, Magdeburger, Napolitano and Zanelotti on Aug. 5.
Julie Lee
Fenwick Island