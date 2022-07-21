Editor:
At a recent Fenwick Island candidate forum, one of the candidates stated that, as a new resident, she does not have the baggage we long-time residents have.
Candidates Richard Benn, Ed Bishop and Bill Rymer are happy to carry the baggage for all residents. Collectively, they have been in Fenwick Island over 100 years. As current council members and committeemen already doing the heavy lifting, they are addressing the difficult challenges of bayside flooding, canal dredging, pedestrian safety and much more.
We must elect Benn, Bishop and Rymer to the Fenwick Island Town Council to complete the important work they have started for the benefit of all residents — young and old, new and long-time.
Vote Aug. 6.
Julie Lee
Fenwick Island