Editor:
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) has long supported students in our community through its financial assistance. In 2020, the high school scholarship program was suspended due to the pandemic.
This year, LBWC awarded seven scholarships to the following deserving students: Sussex Technical High School graduates Brynn M. Hovatter and Haley Krause (University of Delaware); scholar Novie Truitt of Sussex Central High School (Johns Hopkins University), and Indian River High School seniors Olivia Olley (Misericordia University), Benjamin Spencer (King’s College), Ann Weaver (University of Delaware) and Abby R. Wilson (James Madison University). Given the extraordinary academic and social challenges the pandemic presented to these students, LBWC is exceptionally proud to be part of their continuing education.
Since 1998, LBWC has selected deserving sophomores to participate in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) program. At this year’s virtual program, Camryn Ehlers and Kaitlyn Johnson of Indian River joined the more than 400,000 young people since 1958 who have realized their leadership potential through this empowerment program.
Local elementary schools also benefit from LBWC funding. A new projector is in use in the cafeteria at Lord Baltimore Elementary School. Surplus funds were applied to the purchase of vinyl sheets designed to be cut with a Cricut machine for classroom craft projects. Pupils at J.M. Clayton School have been reading Scholastic News Magazine, which brings grade-level news stories to them each week.
Aware the educational experience often extends beyond the classroom, LBWC has also supplied funds for two portable outdoor speaker systems and a four-person bench for the new outdoor learning space at Philip Showell Elementary School.
None of this would be possible without the support of individuals, restaurants, businesses, and service providers who give generously to LBWC. We thank you and hope you will join us in congratulating each of these outstanding students.
Carolyn Pesce, LBWC President
Jonni Brashears, Sue Cutter, Barbara Goudelunas and Pat Nitzsche, Scholarship Committee
Carol Mullen, Nancy Rojewski, Jan Rousse, and Sally Scarangella, Education Committee