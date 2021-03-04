Editor:
I recently read your Jan. 28 editorial in which you determined that our most significant local/non-local “vitriol” was actually a reflection of our nation’s political polarization. While I agree that partisanship fuels our community’s controversies, I believe that there is some merit in identifying and attempting to resolve the issues that create the “little gulf” between “Come Heres” and “From Heres.”
I’d like to connect one source of local/non-local tension — namely access to private property — to a larger issue that perhaps both sides of the gulf can rally around: the quality of life for children growing up in our area.
I was born here in 1982, when my parents lived in Ocean Way Estates. I don’t remember anything of my family’s time there, but I hear that as a toddler, my older brother loved picking and eating strawberries naked in our vegetable garden, right off Route 26. When I was 2, we moved to a newly planned development. Ours was the fourth house in the neighborhood, and we had free rein to explore the endless trees and marshland that surrounded our new home.
My sister and I would load a bookbag with Premium Saltines and venture out, cutting through yards and undeveloped lots. We’d trudge through what seemed like miles of dense forest (it was probably about a quarter-mile) until we came to a great expanse of marsh grass.
Most of the marsh was not crossable, but my sister and I would inevitably find impromptu bridges made of old 2-by-4s that we could use to extend our journey. I’ll never forget the day my sister fell off one such bridge and sank knee-deep into the muck. She got out, but her boots did not, and she made her journey home completely barefoot.
Today, that patch of forest and marsh is a tidy planned community. American holly, hickory, and black gum have been replaced by sod and arborvitae. My kids and I frequently bike past the beautifully landscaped entrance where we are greeted by a sign that reads “Residents and Guests Only.” “Mom, are we allowed to bike in there?”
I decide it’s better not to. The same privately-owned land that I had explored extensively as a child now seems all but off limits to my son and daughter.
Like many parents, I am in a constant battle against the screen (darn you, Roblox!). Research shows that time outside in nature can prevent childhood obesity, depression and anxiety.
Children’s time in nature builds problem-solving skills and promotes confidence. Richard Louv writes, “When children play in natural spaces, they’re far more likely to invent their own games — a key factor in becoming self-directed and inventive adults later in life.”
I want my kids to go outside, and I make it a priority. But my fraction-of-an-acre lot only holds my children’s interest for so long.
I take my kids to our beautiful public preserves: James Farm, Fresh Pond, Holts Landing. We navigate the well-planned outdoor spaces and notice signs that read “Stay on the Trail.” I yearn to take my kids somewhere where they are welcome to simply explore, climb trees and maybe even feel a little lost. I yearn for that place to be just outside my front door, as it was when I was a girl.
I am so glad we have nature preserves, and I deeply value the time my family spends there. But as a kid, I never went to any of them. My parents did not have to drive me anywhere special to be outdoors in nature. And I found my self-directed exploration of other people’s vacant and wooded lots vastly more interesting than being indoors or staying on a trail. I felt free and independent, and I wanted to be outside for as long as I could.
In great contrast to my childhood, most private land now comes with restrictions that are anything but conducive to outdoor play. Stay on your own property. No sandboxes, playground equipment or tree forts. No trees over a certain height. Wooded lots are completely clear-cut to make way for carefully monitored homes. In my most frustrated moments, the way our planned communities — particularly those that are highly regulated — restrict use and access to some of our area’s most beautiful land sometimes feels like an attack against a healthy, happy childhood.
Why the stringent regulation? Whether Come-Here or From-Here, one thing that has changed greatly in our area is the pervasiveness of anonymity. More people come from out of town, and we don’t know them, and they don’t know us. I believe it is anonymity that allows from-here and come-here to disparage each other, especially on social media.
Anonymity keeps us from allowing our children to play outside unsupervised, even while our area is ranked the state’s safest. We wonder if our kids will be OK. We wonder if a particularly protective neighbor will yell at them for walking on coveted fescue or zoysia. In a community of strangers, residents turn to regulation over relationship to secure their greatest investment: their property.
Any Delaware gardener will be familiar with Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware entomologist who believes that the key to preserving our native ecosystems is to reconstruct them in our own yards. In this same way, I believe that fostering children’s access to nature, a central component of their health and well-being, must be done not only in our public green spaces, but also in our privately owned yards and lots. We must allow children to access the nature that is right outside our collective front doors.
You may wonder, what could a child possibly find in our well-manicured properties anyway? In response, I offer the following quote from Penny Whitehouse: “Encourage kids to look for nature everywhere you go. It’s the weed breaking through the pavement, It’s the leaves forming small clumps along the side of the road. It’s the sky at any given time of the day or night. It’s the wind doing what it likes to your hair. Look around, it won’t take long to find it.”
Am I suggesting that you welcome the neighborhood kids to play baseball in your front yard? Absolutely not. But what I am suggesting is this: Is your side yard the perfect cut-through for neighborhood kids to get from point A to point B? Let them cross. Your grass will recover. Do you currently own a vacant or wooded lot that kids would love to use for playing tag? Let them play. Resist the urge to criticize children for making mud in vacant lots — eventually, construction equipment will make much more permanent changes. Combat anonymity by getting to know your neighbors, especially those that have children. Let parents know whether you are open to child-sized foot traffic or not. Consider whether your community’s HOA regulations are unnecessarily restrictive, especially insofar as they impact the quality of life for neighborhood children. I have found in many ‘Come-Heres’ the most lovely, like-minded people I’ve known. We want to get our kids outside, and we don’t know why it’s so hard.
Come-Here or From-Here, when we discover common interests and work toward common goals, the other side looks a lot less onerous. Promoting our children’s mental and physical health by permitting access to natural areas, both public and private, is a goal I believe we can all support.
Lindsey Thompson
Clarksville