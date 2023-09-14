Editor:
I am writing to thank all of those who took the time to vote in this year’s Bethany Beach Town council election, as well as the many dedicated Town employees and volunteers who helped throughout the election process. I greatly appreciate your trust and will work hard to keep it. Thank you!
I especially want to thank all the other candidates who volunteered to serve on the Council. We are fortunate to have individuals such as yourselves who share a commitment to our Town and its future. I have appreciated the opportunity to share ideas and opinions on issues, as well as hear from fellow residents who took the time to share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions.
Input from residents, property owners and businesses is invaluable when establishing priorities as we move forward. I look forward to hearing from everyone over the next two years and will consider your feedback, along with the interests of all Bethany Beach when deciding matters before the Council.
I encourage all residents and property owners to stay informed on the work of the Town. The Council meetings are open to the public and can be streamed via the Town website or on YouTube. I encourage you to get involved, and I look forward to working with you to keep Bethany Beach the beautiful and family-oriented place we have come to expect and enjoy.
Theresa Keil
Bethany Beach