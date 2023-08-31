Editor:
I am writing to share my support for Theresa Keil for Bethany Beach Town Council on September 9th.
Theresa is the most qualified new candidate for the Council. Throughout her twenty-year career as a commercial real estate management executive in Washington DC, Theresa has demonstrated a deep understanding of budgeting, construction oversight, contract management, and communication strategy. She frequently partnered with state and federal teams on bicycle, pedestrian, and personal safety issues, including the installation of dedicated bike lanes throughout a very busy Midtown neighborhood.
I also strongly believe that it is important to include additional balance among our Town Council ranks, with more highly skilled and qualified female candidates, as well as those able to foster a new generation of leadership. Our council should be representative of our Town and should have additional women representing us.
Theresa has been deeply involved with our Town for several years. She is a founding member of our Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, volunteers with the town as much as her schedule allows (if not more!), and has worked hard to develop lasting relationships with the existing Town Council and staff.
As her husband, I can personally attest to Theresa’s patience and focus in the midst of chaos (writer’s note: I am generally that chaos). Theresa’s friends and family consider her to be the “voice of reason” and our guiding light. I strongly believe that her character and work ethic will serve Bethany Beach well, and I look forward to her future successes.
These skills and personal experiences provide Theresa with a solid platform to become our next Town Councilperson. In addition to voting for Theresa, I hope you join me in voting for Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee on September 9th. Jerry and Patrick have been highly effective and critical members of our Town Council for several years. With their experience and Theresa’s new energy, I am confident that Bethany Beach will continue to thrive well into the future.
David Keil
Bethany Beach