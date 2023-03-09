I am writing to express my disbelief in your continued plans to implement California’s Advanced Clean Car II (ACCII) regulations here in Delaware. I understand that you are doing so at Gov. John Carney’s instructions. That does not make it right! Nor wrong, for that matter!
I and many others question the need and reasoning of one seeking to implement ACCII anywhere! I also do not understand the hysteria associated with climate change that has so many invested in virtually destroying our and the world’s economy to fix a problem that has been discredited by serious detractors, almost all of which have been virtually ignored by Western World leaders and the media. Additionally, I do not understand why we, i.e., the Western World, think that if we take draconian actions, like implementing ACCII, we will save the world while so many others, most of which are our competitors, continue to ramp up their use of available energy sources! That seems to me is more than a little delusional!
But I digress, let me get back to Delaware. I think you may be aware of a recent Caesar Rodney Institute poll on this very subject. Caesar Rodney Institute used methodology that insured a representative distribution with a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percent. The question asked is, “Do you support or oppose a ban on the sale of new cars and trucks that are powered by gasoline or diesel”? The response was a resounding “No”! It was “No” across Republican, Independent and Democrat party lines with responses of 82 percent, 77 percent and 64 percent, respectively! And it was “No” for 73 percent of all Delawareans! To me that’s a significant response, so I ask that you reconsider your position.
One final question. Do you and Gov. Carney really want to lower Delaware to the standards of California?
Thomas M. Keeley III
Ocean View