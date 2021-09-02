Editor:
I am writing to respond to Mr. Keeley’s ugly letter in last week’s Coastal Point concerning our withdrawal from Afghanistan.
I agree that it was disastrous, and I am truly disappointed that our leaders couldn’t see that it was coming sooner. I also agree that the withdrawal should have been a No. 1 priority eight months ago when President Biden took office.
Mr. Keeley, you didn’t mention that former President Trump had four years in office to make this a priority. All he did was “meet and greet” the Taliban. We could blame Bush, Obama, Trump or Biden for the fiasco. There is enough blame to go around for all.
Regarding the southern border: Bush didn’t have the answer, Obama didn’t have the answer, Trump didn’t have the answer (other than forcibly separating children from their parents) and so far, Biden doesn’t seem to have the answer, but he does have at least three more years to work it out.
The statement “they knowingly allowed COVID-infected aliens freedom into our country” is just plain rubbish. I’d like to see that documentation. And to further say that President Biden and his defense staff should be charged with treason is ludicrous.
I am sad for you, Mr. Keeley. You have been taken in by the Fox News “pundits.”
Did former President Trump do some really good things? Yes. He ordered Operation Warp Speed (although the denial that COVID would be a serious problem went on for a month) and he did stand up to China (even though he had a lovefest with Russia). I won’t bother to discuss racism and bigotry in this letter.
All presidents are remembered for good things and bad things that happened during their tenure. By the way Mr. Keeley, President Biden did win the election. Sixty-seven lawsuits proved that. Let’s all try to work with him, instead of being sore losers.
God bless America, and you, too, Mr. Keeley.
Sue Cutter
Ocean View