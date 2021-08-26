Editor:
I am writing to applaud your “Point of No Return” piece in the Aug. 20 Coastal Point. It is clear that we have truly experienced a sad and disappointing time in the history of our country. I would like to, first, add some comments to your Afghanistan piece and, second, to comment on our southern border, or more pointedly the lack of same.
Concerning our disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan. It is worth noting that Sen. Joe Biden was a major stumbling block in the planning of our evacuation and resettlement efforts after Vietnam. Apparently, he learned nothing from that fiasco or perhaps his memory just might be slipping!
Now, concerning our national leaders with the actual responsibility for planning the Afghanistan evacuation: Specifically, the CIA, the Department of Defense, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and most of our military service leaders and the State Department all have seemed to me to be more concerned with implementing “woke” concerns, such as language, race, color, disability, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, diversity and inclusion into their respective areas, rather than their actual duties!
The initiation of their perverted sense of duty started soon after President Biden took office and have continued while the Taliban was planning and initiating its waltz through Afghanistan. Perhaps we should insist that they get back to their official functions and responsibilities of protecting our homeland, the United States of America!
Now let us consider our southern border, or rather the lack of same! We cannot exist as a country if we do not protect our established borders and enforce our immigration laws. The Democrats see no problem with simply allowing hundreds of thousands of people to enter our country. We’re talking about people from perhaps a hundred countries, some of which are not our friends!
And then they issue stand-down orders to our border enforcement people while they, the Democrats, actually order them transported all over the country. And while they talk about defeating the pandemic, they knowingly allow COVID-infected undocumented aliens virtual carte blanch freedom in our country.
Considering their performance in Afghanistan and at the southern border, it seems to me that those in charge have woefully performed their duties and should be charged with treason!
God bless and help America through these reckless times!
Thomas M. Keeley III
Ocean View