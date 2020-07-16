Editor:
I am writing in response to Denise A. Davis’ letter in the July 10 Coastal Point. Ms. Davis rambled quit a bit with a considerable amount of Democrat talking point rhetoric and I will attempt to respond with another perspective on her letter.
You mention Joe Biden’s long history of public service but neglect the fact that the only job he had was from 1968 to 1970 when he was a defense attorney in Wilmington. From 1970 to 2016 he was a Democrat politician. All but two years of those 46 years were in Washington and the record clearly shows he has established a lackluster career at best. I Googled his accomplishments. I discovered that he has suffered far too many family tragedies and that he has had too few of what can be called accomplishments other than being reelected by Delaware’s dominant political party. Joe Biden is the epitome of what many of us consider a “swamp” dweller!
You say Joe Biden believes in hard work. Technically, he does but, I believe the hardest work he has ever done was campaign for reelection. As a Democrat in Delaware that is not especially hard work!
You list a litany of Joe Biden’s beliefs and close with a quote were Joe Biden says we must “restore the soul of America.” Many of us believe that’s short-sighted and misguided! As a serious presidential candidate that statement should simply be “restore America”!
You also say that we must restore our system of checks and balances. I could not agree more but from an obviously different perspective. I consider the scandalous subversive activities of the FBI, the release of the Steele dossier by Hillary’s campaign, the absurd expense and waste of time by Congress’ baseless impeachment effort and the numerous and baseless “whistleblower” incidents that sent the same Congress into virtual hysteria!
In summary, I agree with most of the litany of attributes you note in your last two paragraphs that we need in our president. But I wonder how you could have the temerity to include “fair play within our government,” especially if you consider my list of actual “unfair play” above.
At this point in time it looks like Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be the Democrats’ presidential candidate and Donald J. Trump will be the Republican candidate. Many of us believe that if you compare Joe Biden’s mediocre record as a professional politician with Donald Trump’s business and political accomplishments, this country has an easy choice in November. Hopefully, November’s election will result in victory for the best candidate, Donald J. Trump and he will continue his efforts to restore the United States of America as the preeminent force for good in the world!
Thomas M. Keeley III
Ocean View