Editor:
I am responding to Valerie Reeves’ letter in last week’s Coastal Point. Ms. Reeves starts with a trifecta of accusations that are no more than the repeating of the same old Democrat accusations that they have repeated over and over for almost four years that their members really believe them.
Ignorance, indifference and incompetence certainly do not apply to our president! It is absurd to continue to with this type of smear considering what he has accomplished! And I must point out that she has the temerity to accuse our president of exacting revenge and retribution. I’m wondering where the partisan impeachment and attempt to control Senate trial fall in such an accusation? She finishes the first paragraph accusing him of being intellectually and morally corrupted. This whole paragraph verifies the Democrats’ mantra that if you repeat a lie often enough it will be believed!
Moving on to the second paragraph that continues like the first with examples. First, Dr. Faucet has repeated often, even for Democrats to know, that our president has listened to the medical advice he’s received and followed it! Two, the record shows that President Obama was ordered to replenish some of our strategic material reserves after one of his recoveries from a catastrophic incident, but he did not! Third, I refer to the advice he took according to Dr. Faucet, I don’t recall that he called it a hoax but believe his concerns for the economy were well-placed and even Democrats are now expressing their concerns for the economy.
In the third paragraph, you claim that the Obama Administration gave President Trump a playbook for dealing with crisis. Please refer to “Two” above! And I hope we have had playbooks for crisis since the Spanish flu pandemic. Your statement that President Trump abandoned the agency responsible for action in pandemic situations is another fake news item. Here’s what he did! He combined three separate agencies into two agencies that would work better in handling crisis.
The fourth paragraph is basically and unfortunately accurate. Racism! It is a national disgrace that we have been addressing since April 12, 1861! But I do not understand why this terrible statistic gets so much attention now other than it is an attempt to smear our current president. President Trump has done in his first term than most of his processors. And will continue to fight racism in his second term!
And the last paragraph is merely a statement of Ms. Reeves’ personal opinion, of which many of us disagree with and do not for one minute believe that we do it at our own peril!
Thomas M. Keeley III
Ocean View