Editor:
For over 25 years, on the weekend between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, a group of firemen and policemen from Staten Island have been coming to the Eastern Shore beaches to play golf. When the golf course at Bear Trap Dunes opened from a trailer, they were there.
After participating in Josh Freeman’s Ugly Pants tournaments, they have incorporated costumes into their Bear Trap Dunes’ outings. Often, golf club members would bring their children to watch the parade as the group left the clubhouse for their shotgun start.
Since 9/11, the group has grown as they grabbed a moment from the tragedy and its spotlight to help each other. There are now about a hundred golfing firemen, policemen and family members who make the trip.
The highlight of the weekend has been the dress-up round of golf at Bear Trap Dunes, followed by dinner in the clubhouse. For the past few years, the Bear Trap outing has been the “Red, White, and Blue” day, not just for outfits, but for dressing up the golf carts. This day always begins with the rookies singing the national anthem before setting out for their shotgun start.
In 2020, when the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the group requested the same arrangements for 2021. When the club finally got back to them to finalize those arrangements, what was offered would not work. I have no idea what problem the club or Troon Golf encountered in trying to schedule this group. The result is they will not be at Bear Trap Dunes this year.
With any luck, this year will be just an interruption, and not the end of a quarter-century of fun for both the group and Bear Trap Dunes. Hopefully, whatever problems the club had with scheduling this event this year can be mutually arranged for 2022. Then the weekend after Mother’s Day will see the “red, white and blue” parade and Bear Trap Dunes’ hospitality for these New York police and firemen.
Charles Tylander
Ocean View