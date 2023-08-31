Editor:
In the election of members of the Bethany Beach Town Council on Sept. 9, I am supporting the reelection of Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee and the election of another outstanding candidate, Theresa Keil. My support is based on their superior qualifications and proven experience and records of dedicated service as volunteers in our Town government and community.
In considering candidates for any position, I think you have to start with the qualifications needed to carry out the responsibilities of the position. It seems to me that the essential qualifications of a candidate for Town Council include knowledge and experience as a volunteer in our Town government and a demonstrated willingness to devote the necessary time and attention to the study and careful consideration of all issues.
Theresa Keil, Patrick Sheplee and Jerry Morris have those essential qualities. All have served and continue to serve on Town committees. Jerry and Patrick have served on a number of committees, including the Budget and Finance Committee, while also serving on the Town Council. Theresa Keil, running for election for the first time, is a valuable contributing member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee. And this is in addition to their record of other volunteer activities in the community.
More than that, they have demonstrated fairness and careful consideration of issues and the interests of property owners in those matters. Furthermore, they are committed to continuing and expanding the Town’s communications efforts to keep citizens informed about issues and developments and working with other communities on common issues like beach replenishment, flooding and traffic safety. In short, they have the relevant experience and proven records of service to our Town and community that we can rely on.
For all those reasons, I invite Bethany Beach voters to join me in voting for Jerry Morris, Patrick Sheplee and Theresa Keil as members of our Town Council.
Jerry Hardiman
Bethany Beach
Editor’s note: The writer is also the husband of Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman.