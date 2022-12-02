Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to the Board of Directors of the Justin W. Jennings Foundation and the organization’s volunteers, and was sent to the Coastal Point for publication.
To our Board of Directors and all of our volunteers, Mary Ellen and I would like to wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving.
It is with deep gratitude of those who have been with us each year helping to make Justin’s Beach House a success and for giving so many families a break from the day-to-day life of doctors, treatments and worry.
You all have made a difference, and your generosity has made a great and lasting impact on us, JBH and the community. Your willingness to give of your time and talent says a lot about each of you as human beings and your willingness to give selflessly to help others is a testament to your quality of character.
Once again, we thank you and look forward to working with you in the future.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Craig & Mary Ellen Nantais
Justin W. Jennings Foundation,
Justin’s Beach House