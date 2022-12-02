Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to the mayor, residents and town council members of Fenwick Island, and forwarded along to the Coastal Point for publication.
Let me begin by saying I am not a confrontational person, but I am angry!
Mayor, how dare you tell the Ad Hoc Parking Committee you’re “disappointed in them.” You sound like a parent disciplining their children. What a demeaning statement! These were simply representatives of the business community volunteering their time to try and help the council find a solution to Fenwick Island parking issues.
How about we say we’re disappointed in you and this council? Why are you so vindictive toward the business community? What have we done to deserve such treatment? You and this council are supposed to represent all your constituents, including businesses.
Currently, there have been references to a new restaurant in town that has very inadequate parking. It has presented lots of parking issues for residents and customers.
Let me tell you about our experience when a new restaurant opened next to us. We had seasonal parking issues for two or three years. Everyone likes to try someplace new. If our experience can act as an example, I think the new restaurant’s parking issues will subside. It is no longer an issue for our business.
Another issue I would like to bring to everyone’s attention is the fact that we have restaurants and businesses on the ocean side of town that are not in the incorporated town limits. They would be totally unaffected by this new ordinance.
Is it fair to those of us who have had businesses here for years to be penalized for being in the incorporated section of town? I often wondered what we get for our tax dollars. We don’t even get garbage pickup. Maybe the business gentlemen, who years ago refused to become part of the incorporated town, were on to something.
I don’t care what Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany are doing. I care about what’s happening in Fenwick Island. Perhaps if you were to consider a jitney, such as other towns have, it could solve some of the parking issues.
I cannot conclude this letter without commenting on the way Tim Collins was treated by the mayor and council during the two presentations he made asking the council to hold off voting on this ordinance. He was simply making a plea to see if the business community and the council could find a day to work together.
Tim has been a businessman, councilman and resident for many years, and he deserves your respect. He did not deserve a lecture or inquisition on questions he was unprepared to answer. It was very difficult to watch how he was treated. Shame on you, Mayor.
My final thoughts are that I would like to see the council vote against this ordinance change. I don’t think we know enough about what the repercussions will be for future businesses. Why can’t we assess each case as it comes before council in the future. Why make a blanket change that will affect all future businesses?
Paula Mumford, Warren’s Station
Fenwick Island