Editor:
Greetings from the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral!
We wanted to thank all those who were able to participate in last year’s Labor Day weekend festivities. Your involvement in the Jazz Funeral activities truly made it a memorable event for everyone.
This year, we are excited to invite you to two Jazz Funeral events. First, on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m., we will be hosting a Silent Auction at Bethany Blues restaurant, located at 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave. We are grateful to owner Jim Weisgerber and his team for hosting this annual event for the 17th year.
The second event is the Jazz Funeral on Labor Day, Sept. 4, held on the Bethany Beach boardwalk starting at 5:30 p.m. Last year’s celebration was a huge success, with fantastic music, family fun and an exciting surprise. This year, the Parish of St. Ann will be holding a drawing at the Jazz Funeral, for a 2024 KIA Sorrento donated by Holly KIA.
We are currently accepting gift certificates and merchandise donations from local businesses for the Silent Auction. As a thank-you, we will be giving each participating business a free Jazz Funeral T-shirt. We would greatly appreciate your help in making this happen. We are also in need of volunteers for various positions, including T-shirt sales, setup and breakdown, photography, guest ambassadors and musicians.
Jazz Funeral T-shirts and hats will be available for purchase, with shirts and hats priced at $20 each. We accept cash or credit card payments through our PNC Bank card acceptor. All proceeds from the Silent Auction and Jazz Funeral T-shirt sales will benefit the American Red Cross of Delmarva.
We are always looking to improve our events and welcome any feedback you may have. Please feel free to contact Paul Jankovic at jazzfuneral@comcast.net or leave a message at (302) 537-1585 with any questions or suggestions.
Thank you for considering participating or volunteering in this year’s Labor Day weekend festivities. We greatly appreciate your support and hope to see you there!
Paul Jankovic, Chairman
Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral & Silent Auction