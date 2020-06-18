Editor:
Many people who voted for President Trump in 2016 are disgusted with his continual lying, his refusal to accept advice from experts whom he appointed and his refusal to take responsibility when his “gut reactions” yield disastrous results, but they still plan to vote for him because they think he has been good for the economy.
As an Independent, I pay attention to results rather than to the rhetoric of politicians, regardless of their party affiliation.
President Trump championed the massive 2017 tax cut which primarily benefitted corporations and wealthy individuals. Most corporations used their tax cuts to buy back their stock rather than to build new manufacturing plants; they don’t build plants to produce greater quantities of products unless they know there is market demand for those products. They decided that buying back stock was a better option for the corporation and its stockholders, and the stock markets rose as a result. The 2017 tax cut also added a half-trillion dollars per year to the federal deficit.
The U.S. economy produced an average of 224,000 new jobs per month during the last three years of President Obama’s administration. During the first three years of President Trump’s administration, it dropped to only 193,000 new jobs per month — a 14 percent decrease from the previous three years. Yet President Trump continually bragged about job growth — he is very good at ignoring facts.
Glenn Chisholm
Dagsboro