Editor:
Twenty-two years ago, my wife, Laura, and I purchased our home in Fenwick Island, and we have grown to love it even more each year, appreciating the beauty of the beach and water, the tranquility of the area and the family-friendly community. It is an ideal place to bring our children and grandchildren.
This past Saturday, we attended the FISH meeting to meet the candidates running for Fenwick Island Town Council. We were amazed by the inaccuracy of some of the statements made by the challengers to the incumbents. For instance, one of the challengers to the incumbents stated that the town is running at a $500,000 deficit. This was answered by Kurt Zanelotti, who clarified that this is an inaccurate statement.
The budget, which does show nearly a $500,00 deficit, does not reflect the income from the realty transfer tax funds, which, in reality, gives the Town a profit.
The fact is that the current council has done such a great job in managing the town’s money, they are actually $2.3 million ahead since they took office two years ago.
The Town’s money is now being handled responsibly, since now 91 percent is protected by FDIC insurance, whereas in 2021, nearly $1.5 million was not insured.
Under the 2021 town council, the previous town manager strongly suggested the need for a property tax increase in FY2023. However, under the current town council, no property tax increases have been needed over the last two years and none are budgeted for FY2024. FY2024 budget is fully funded, and the projected cash reserves far exceed levels recommended by the Town’s auditors.
After the budget was approved, the Town received an additional $300,000 grant for the dredging project, which results in increasing the budgeted cash reserves by another $300,000. No property tax increases are necessary to support this budget.
Then the accusation was made that the mayor breached the sanctity of the police office. This was immediately disputed and proven false.
We have received mailers from the challengers repeating the false spin about the deficit. They also talk about the police chief’s contract that was not renewed. The police chief had a contract that was expiring, and he serves at the pleasure of the town council. Although legal personnel matters cannot be discussed, this is potentially a beneficial new beginning for all parties. Nothing sinister is implicit in letting a contract expire. It should be a sign that he is not a dedicated employee of the town with the town’s best interest at heart, since his immediate reaction is to sue the Town for millions.
The challengers also talk about how taxpayers keep footing the legal costs brought against this town. No one likes to have to defend against a lawsuit, but the Town cannot allow our town ordinances to be ignored; we have to fight for what the members of the town have approved. Our record on fighting these lawsuits is all wins to no losses, so clearly we are in the right to legally defend our town.
In today’s political climate, candidates can say whatever they want, and it is accepted as true, even when it is not. At the FISH meeting to meet the candidates, it was a recurring theme that everyone wants a council with integrity. This has to mean that they do not present as truth statements that are clearly not true. They should present only the true and accurate facts.
We are fortunate to have a town council to maintain the will of our residents, which is to keep Fenwick as the quiet resort with uncrowded beaches and a family-friendly priority.
Buzz and Laura Getschel
Fenwick Island