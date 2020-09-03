Editor:
As a previous Bethany Beach Town Council member and mayor, I know how important it is to serve on a town committee before being elected to council. Terms of office are only two years, and having served on a committee provides background that is very helpful in being ready to participate as a town council member.
Faith Denault, Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer all served on town committees previous to being elected to the Bethany town council. Serving on committees, they became acquainted with various facets of the town, as well as issues that the town had dealt with over time. This has helped make them effective members of council and has contributed to the positive impact town council has shown in their decision-making over these past several years.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, we, the citizens of Bethany Beach, will choose who we believe will best serve our town for the next two years. I will be voting for Faith Denault, Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer, and hope you will, too.
Carol Olmstead
Bethany Beach