Editor:
I was shocked and saddened to read Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson’s comments that took place during the IRSD Board of Education meeting to discuss Gov. Carney’s mask recommendations.
Mr. Hudson said that, despite the increase in the number of COVID cases, “only” two Delaware residents younger than 18 have died from the virus and suggested “no masking, vaccination, quarantining or physical distancing policies be adopted by the board.”
My question to you, Mr. Hudson, is just how many children have to die for you to support the recommendations from the CDC? 10? 15? 30? What will you say to the parents of these children? What rationalizations will you create to justify your cavalier dismissal of CDC recommendations?
We have a year and half worth of data and over 600,000 Americans dead. I am grateful to be a part of this community and own a home in the Bethany area. But I am also grateful to work for Fairfax County Public Schools, where each student and staff person wears a masks and takes precautions every day to safeguard our young students. Fairfax County lost its first child to COVID last week, and as a county we are mourning that loss and striving to prevent any others from happening.
In the article, you “prayed” that the board “not fall prey to intellectualism.” I am grateful for the scientists and doctors that have guided our country during this difficult time. It’s our job to listen to them, not to disparage them. And my prayers are quite different than yours. I pray that our children stay safe and well during this difficult school year.
Shari Hirsch
South Bethany