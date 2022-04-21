Editor:
I would like to thank Darin McCann, executive editor of the Coastal Point, for the thoughtful editorial he wrote concerning my time as town manager of Millsboro. I very much appreciated the great working relationship he and I enjoyed. During this time of transition for me, kind words like his make all of the difference!
In addition, I would like to thank my intelligent, passionate and beautiful wife, Kristan, for all the sacrifices she made over the years so I could fully embrace the job of my dreams. Change can be difficult but, together, she and I will embrace the unexpected opportunity placed before us!
To my kids, I appreciate you being so understanding as well. Zach and Eliana, I love you and am proud to be able to say I’m your dad!
Sheldon P. Hudson
Former Millsboro town manager