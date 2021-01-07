Editor:
Who would have thought that a garden center would be the perfect place for a Holiday Art Gallery featuring nine local artists? In light of the cancelation of holiday fairs and festivals, the answer to that question was why not!
Inland Bays Garden Center wanted to reach out to local artists, as they are small businesses without a “storefront” that can offer curbside pickup and provide them with a space to showcase their craft over the holiday season.
We had no idea if the community would support the venue, but with the article featured in the “Home for the Holidays” supplement of the Coastal Point, along with the ads each week created by the Coastal Point, our idea came to life and Inland Bays Garden Center became a hub of activity over the weeks leading up to Christmas. Along with the Shop Local Extravaganza initiative sponsored by the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce, our customers were able to purchase unique gifts and support local artists as well.
Yes, we are all in this together, and when we join forces there is nothing that we can’t do, as is exemplified by the efforts of the Coastal Point, the Chamber and Inland Bays Garden Center in making the holidays a little brighter for local artists. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all of you who supported our Holiday Art Gallery!
Inland Bays Garden Center staff