Editor:
I am writing this letter to thank the folks of Bethany Beach. For many years, I have written requesting and thanking them for their votes in town council elections. This year, I decided not to seek reelection. Reflecting on this decision, I want to thank everyone for their continued support and trust in giving me the honor to represent them. I have truly enjoyed serving all the citizens of Bethany Beach.
It has been a pleasure to work with all our dedicated Town staff. Our police department is an exemplary group of professionals, which over the years I have seen display special care and compassion for the members of our community as they carry out their duties. I also have a high regard for our volunteer fire department and a real appreciation for our seasonal employees, including lifeguards, public works and law enforcement staff.
Finally, I want to thank my fellow members of the town council and town committee members that I had the distinct pleasure to work with over the years for the benefit of our Town.
In closing, for all of you, my prayer is: May the Good Lord hold each of you and yours safe and secure in the palm of His hands.
Joseph Healy
Bethany Beach