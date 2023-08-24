Editor:
A couple of years ago, after 14 years of service, I retired from the Bethany Beach Town Council. I have remained as a member of the Town Budget & Finance Committee.
It was during these years that I had the honor to work with Jerry Morris and Pat Sheplee. Also, I have known Pat from my membership in the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. Having known and worked with Jerry and Pat for many years, I hold them both in the highest regard.
I have also spoken with Theresa Keil and reviewed her goals and experience. She has served on the Town’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee. Those who have served with her hold her in high regard, and I believe that she would serve the Town and its citizens well as a member of the Council.
Therefore, I support these three: Jerry, Pat and Theresa, for election to our Town Council and ask that you give these three your due consideration as well.
Joseph T. Healy
Bethany Beach