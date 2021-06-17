The Seaside Jewish Community strongly supports HB 198, Black History Education. We urge you to sign the bill that was approved by the legislature with bipartisan support.
Seaside Jewish Community is an independent, unaffiliated, inclusive and egalitarian congregation in Sussex County. Seaside supports and fosters Jewish identity by sponsoring religious, cultural, social and educational activities for its members. We work to live our values, which include the pursuit of social justice as a universal obligation. Our members see this as a primary expression of Jewish religious life. An ethical mandate of Judaism is community responsibility. At Seaside, this manifests itself in the following committees:
- A Community Outreach Committee that, among other activities, feeds the homeless;
- A Multi-Faith Committee, which works with other houses of worship to better understand other religions and promote positive relationships between those of different faiths;
- A Social Justice Committee that addresses issues to promote equity around issues such as race, economics, the environment, education and gender.
Seaside supported Delaware HB 318, which assured that Holocaust Education and genocide be included in curriculums across our state to help cultivate in our youth the spirit of human resilience, courage, compassion and tolerance. Education about the Holocaust and genocide provides a context to learn about the dangers that befall us when hatred goes unchallenged and there is indifference in the face of oppression of others.
Likewise, Seaside now supports HB 198, the purpose of which is to educate all students about important events in our history concerning Black Americans and about the accomplishments and contributions to American society and culture by Black Americans. Integrating this often-omitted material into the teaching of history at all ages and stages of our children’s education will promote a greater understanding of our past so that we better comprehend the present. Hopefully, it will help us move toward a better future filled with empathy, knowledge and justice.
The famous quote by George Santayana, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” seems appropriate in this instance. Let us give our youth a chance to be informed about the past so that we can find solutions for today and tomorrow. We ask that you support this important effort by signing HB 198, which will empower school districts to teach a more complete history of our country.
Joel Simon, Ed.D., President
Seaside Jewish Community