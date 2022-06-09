Editor:
This is in response to the letter to the editor from Charles Smith in the June 3 edition of Coastal Point. As I understand it, Mr. Smith questions the legal authority of the Bethany Beach Planning & Zoning Commission, in a decision on May 21, approving the Town’s application to combine five separate lots that comprise the 15.2 acres of the former Walcek/Dematatis properties into one parcel, which the Town now owns. The action did not include rezoning it as a Municipal, Open-Space, Recreation Facilities & Educational District (MORE) property. That step will follow.
By way of background, the properties in question were purchased by the Town to prevent them from being developed as residential lots. The purpose of this two-step commission process (erasing lot lines and combining the property into one, and then rezoning it to MORE) is to accurately reflect the reality that the separate parcels, currently zoned R-1 (Residential), are now one property owned by the Town.
The MORE zone was developed by the commission and adopted by the council in 2006/2007 to specifically designate all Town-owned property. Hence the different purposes reflected in the MORE acronym. The designation includes, for example, grass medians, the Water Plant, Nature Center, Town Hall and Central Park, but does not include Town-owned streets or the beach. Every Town zone is required to be accurately identified on the Town’s official zoning map.
As to the legal authority of the commission to erase the boundary lines between the lots and to combine them into one undeveloped property, Mr. Smith notes that commissioners and the Town building inspector did not provide him or others with specific legal citations for their authority when asked at the May 21 meeting. In my opinion, providing such citations was not necessary for the commissioners to proceed with consideration of the application, as Mr. Smith implies. They could proceed as long as they had the authority.
For example, if someone objected to the council considering budget and financial matters because the members at a particular meeting could not provide the exact legal citation for their authority, it would not prevent the council from acting. The authority is there. It is not reasonable to expect citizen volunteer council or commission members to be able to recite on demand the legal citations that enable their actions. It is noteworthy that Mr. Smith did not question the authority of the commission to consider the second item on the agenda, an application for a minor subdivision of property, in which the commission required the developer to meet additional conditions.
The commission’s authority and responsibilities are set forth in Title 22, Chapter 7 of the Delaware Code and related provisions in the Town Code (Sections 410-19; 425-38 and 425-40). Under State law, an accurate and up-to-date official zoning map is required to be on file with the County Recorder of Deeds (22 Del. C, Ch. 7, §705). Sections 425-38 and 425-40 of the Town Code affirm the requirement for an accurate official zoning map that incorporates current changes.
Mr. Smith also alleges that the rezoning application is a “ploy” or subterfuge to facilitate the building of a proposed pedestrian walkway on the property that Mr. Smith opposes. That proposal, suggested to the town council for consideration by the Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee, would involve construction of an approximate 700-foot-long elevated walkway on the 15.2-acre property that would connect Central Avenue with Second Street. Such a path, if approved, would cover significantly less than 1 percent of the 15.2 acres. Some residents supported the idea, while others like Mr. Smith were opposed.
The council determined that a properly informed decision could not be made without first determining, among other things, whether the idea was even feasible under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control regulations. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the necessary feasibility, environmental and pedestrian and bicycle studies are long overdue, and the Town is now focused on a number of other critical and expensive projects.
Mr. Smith also argues, among other things, that the rezoning action would open up the property to “substantial development and ecologically damaging development” with an apparent reference to the proposed walkway. As indicated, the town council is nowhere near considering such arguments about the merits of any walkway on the property.
However, it seems to me that Mr. Smith’s argument is overstated insofar as it doesn’t take into account the fact that there are many elevated and ground-level pathways that traverse wetlands, marshes, and other preserved areas throughout Delaware and the nation. One of the most famous in Delaware is Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge, which has a number of walking trails through woods, fields and wetlands. Prime Hook is designated a prestigious RAMSAR Wetland of International Significance Site (1999). There are several other such areas close by, all designed for minimal intrusion on environmentally sensitive areas. These are facts for possible consideration on another day. I include them here only as a balanced viewpoint to Mr. Smith’s argument.
While I remain hopeful, it is probably unlikely that these or any other facts will alter the fixed opinions of those who are so vehemently opposed to any study of the feasibility of an elevated pedestrian pathway. However, it is necessary to inform those who read Mr. Smith’s June 3 letter and others of some of the pertinent facts and to emphasize that everything that has been done by the Planning & Zoning Commission in this matter has been done within its authority and in compliance with applicable provisions of state law and the town code. That is the main purpose of this letter.
Rosemary Hardiman, Mayor
Town of Bethany Beach