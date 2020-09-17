Editor:
Thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the Bethany Beach Town Council election this year, as well as the dedicated Town staff and volunteers who helped in the election process.
Thank you to all the other candidates who volunteered to serve on the council. It was clear that we all share a commitment to promoting the best interests of our town and all its citizens. I welcomed the sharing of ideas and opinions on issues with the candidates and other property owners and residents. Those discussions will help focus attention on priorities.
And thanks to all those who supported and helped me in so many ways during the campaign, especially my husband, Jerry. Your support, advice and assistance made it all possible.
Finally, I want to thank all those who voted for me. I greatly appreciate your trust and confidence, and will continue to work hard to keep it. Furthermore, whether you voted for me or not, I welcome your views and will continue to solicit and consider those views and the interests of all Bethany Beach property owners and residents in deciding matters before the council. Together, we can ensure that Bethany Beach continues to be the wonderful, safe, and friendly quiet resort town we all love.
Rosemary Hardiman
Bethany Beach