Editor:
Here we go again. My favorite Bethany Beach Town Council member, Rosemary Brady Hardiman, has decided to run for reelection. It’s no surprise that I support her candidacy and want to tell the voters why. It seems like I just did this, but the last time was 2018. (Is it just my imagination, or is time really running faster?)
Reviewing my 2018 endorsement letter, I could just add all she’s done as Vice Mayor since 2018, together with the other Council members and Town staff. The three main qualities I mentioned that Rosemary brings to the Council are still the same.
Respect and fairness. I put that first because of how important I think it is in Council consideration of all the issues, individual complaints, concerns and suggestions they hear. Voters can be sure of fair consideration of their views by this Council. Rosemary has always encouraged citizen participation in Council deliberations because their views carry a lot of weight in making decisions.
Preparation and objectivity. Whatever the issue before the Council, Rosemary will be thoroughly prepared. If you’ve been to Council meetings, you’ve seen this for yourself. The attorney gene compels her to read everything in a file, not just a briefing memo, but every attachment and footnote and supplement it with her own research.
As for objectivity, Rosemary will reach a conclusion on an issue based on the facts, any relevant legal authorities, Town staff expertise and public input. On occasion, her conclusion may not have been her initial position. Ultimately, it will be what she sees as legally and financially sound, practical and in the best interests of our Town and citizens.
Volunteer spirit. Rosemary is always one of the first to volunteer to help out with whatever is needed. So, when individuals anywhere in Town ask her for help with a problem, Rosemary will look into it. Go out and see for herself. If there’s something that should or can be done, she’ll bring it to the attention of the Town Manager who takes care of it, although sometimes an issue has to go to the full Council. A lot of good things get done this way. I’ve seen it with safety, signage, construction, water, noise, parking and lighting problems. Congressional staff I have known call it “constituent service.” Rosemary calls it helping our neighbors. It’s always been this way. Helping others, service, is in her nature.
I could go on about Rosemary’s qualifications and work for our community. Instead, I want to add a personal note about her service on the Council. In our family, Rosemary is:
• The one who keeps us all together;
• The one who remembers all the dates;
• The one to call for advice or just someone to listen;
• The one who always shows up to help;
• The one who brings the joy and laughter; and this is important,
• The one who hears and answers the phone.
I selfishly thought we’d lose some of that when Rosemary began to serve on the Council. But we didn’t. Somehow, she just rolls it all in together every day. Amazing! So, this year, I am supporting her candidacy without any mental reservation.
Finally, I want to add my endorsement for the reelection of Council members Lew Killmer, Faith Denault and Bruce Frye. They too have the knowledge and experience we need on the Council, with extensive records of service to Bethany Beach and all of us. In Council meetings, I have seen their thoughtful consideration of issues, sound judgment and fairness in the treatment of others. Together with Rosemary and other Council members, they would continue to make a valuable contribution in the resolution of issues, especially the serious and complex ones we face today.
So, I will vote for Rosemary Hardiman, Faith Denault, Bruce Frye and Lew Killmer, and hope you will too. This is a dedicated and effective team for our Town.
Jerry Hardiman
Bethany Beach