Editor:
I am writing in response to a letter-to-the-editor from Jack Walsh, which appeared in the Nov. 26 issue of Coastal Point. Mr. Walsh wrote to share comments he made at a Bethany Beach Town Council meeting on Nov. 19 regarding the following agenda item:
“Discussion, Consideration, and Possible Vote on a Resolution in Support of an Application for a Grant from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to Help Offset the Cost of Developing a Plan to Restore and Preserve Wetlands in a 15-acre Town-Owned Property and a Study of the Feasibility of Creating a Nature-Based Pedestrian Pathway Across the Property (Hardiman).”
By way of background, readers may be interested to know that the Town purchased the property on the north side of Route 26, formerly known as the Walcek and Dematatis properties, to protect the acreage from development as residential lots. The wetlands on the property are currently overgrown with phragmites, an invasive and destructive plant species, and is otherwise in need of restoration. As steward of this ecologically important property, a major objective of the Town is to restore and preserve the area, which had been neglected for decades.
The idea of an approximate 700-foot pathway across the property between Second Street and Central Boulevard was discussed by the Town’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee. They recommended that the council consider such a pathway as a possible safer alternate route to and from the beach and downtown area for pedestrians and cyclists who live on the north side of Route 26. The suggestion is that with such a pathway, they wouldn’t have to travel on Route 26, which many have said is increasingly dangerous. At this point, however, the council does not know if the pathway suggestion is even feasible under applicable regulations of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As indicated by the Nov. 19 agenda item, the DNREC grant the Town had applied for would pay half the estimated $27,000 cost to develop a restoration plan for the property and determine the feasibility of the pathway idea.
At the Nov. 19 council meeting, Mr. Walsh spoke in opposition to the Town’s application for a DNREC grant because he is strongly opposed to the pathway idea for reasons reiterated in his letter to the Coastal Point. Most of his arguments involve consideration of the merits of a pathway, and the council is nowhere near making any decision on the merits of the suggestion.
I agree with Mr. Walsh that the Town does not have the data upon which an informed decision on the pathway can be made at this time. Nonetheless, he is asking that the council reject the suggestion without exercising the due diligence required to determine, as a threshold issue, whether or not it is feasible under DNREC and USACE regulations; and, if so, if it would provide a safer alternative route to the east side of Town for those living north of Route 26. It would be irresponsible for the council to reject or approve the suggestion without first ascertaining the effect of applicable legal authorities and relevant facts upon which to base a decision.
If a pathway is determined to be feasible, there would be additional environmental assessments regarding effects on the wetlands. In addition, traffic safety studies would be conducted on Route 26 and Central Boulevard to gather data and consultation with DelDOT to determine the best course of action. All this factual information would be presented to the public at a council workshop.
What the council needs and Bethany Beach property owners deserve are facts upon which to make a well-informed judgment on the issues. This is the purpose of the feasibility study and the fact-finding process described. The council will continue to keep our citizens informed about developments, and there will be opportunities for public comment along the way.
I hope this information will help clarify this matter for Coastal Point readers.
Rosemary Hardiman, Mayor
Town of Bethany Beach