Editor:
It’s difficult — maybe impossible in some cases — to change a person’s mind about something, whether or not it’s true. Currently, local Facebook postings indicate that some people believe that only residents can park in Bethany Beach this summer. Others believe that parking arrangements are a major reason for declining business revenue and that business interests are not considered in Town decisions.
These claims don’t withstand close scrutiny. In the hope that it might shift some opinions and more fully inform other individuals who read the Facebook postings, I’d like to provide a few relevant facts for consideration.
First, regarding parking, in an effort to reduce crowding on the beach this summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 250 parking spaces in the beachfront lots are reserved for vehicles with a residential parking permit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., since that is the time that most people visit the beach. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., they are pay-to-park spaces, available to everyone. Before 10 a.m. every morning, these spaces are free to all. Throughout the day, there are also 750 pay-to-park spaces throughout the downtown business district, as well as along the length of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues available to all visitors.
The current parking arrangements are less restrictive than those that went into effect on June 1. The Town monitors and has adjusted parking this summer, based on Gov. Carney’s emergency orders to limit crowding on the beach, as well as requests from the business community.
To determine whether the current arrangement was having an adverse impact on businesses, we’ve conducted parking surveys over the past three July weekends at various times throughout the day.
The parking surveys show that after the July 4th weekend, July 11 and 12, there were a large number of empty parking spaces throughout Town for pay-to-park, as well as in the commercial district during the day. The following weekend, July 18-19, there were still a number of empty parking spaces during the day, although there were fewer than the previous weekend.
And this past Saturday, July 25, it was difficult, if not impossible to find an empty parking space in any of the beachfront lots or any pay-to-park space during the day. Sunday there were more open spaces, but not many. And groups on the beach appeared to be able to socially distance comfortably from one another.
However, the same parking picture did not hold true in each of those weekend evenings. Anyone coming to Bethany in the evening hours for the past three weekends would have no trouble finding a pay-to-park space anywhere in town, except in the 100 block of Garfield Parkway. In addition, there were no more than a dozen cars parked on the length of Atlantic Avenue, and Pennsylvania did not have many more.
In previous summers, it would be difficult to find a parking space anywhere in Town during the day or in the evening. Interestingly enough, there were people parking in the beachfront lots at 7:30 in the evening and bringing their chairs to sit on the beach. A few were having meals delivered to them by restaurants and eateries.
Bethany’s experience is not unique. We have similar reports regarding parking and visitor and sales declines during July from other beach communities. In my opinion, the decline in the number of visitors has nothing to do with parking restrictions. Rather it has more to do with growing concern regarding COVID-19.
With the nationwide increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, attitudes seem to be changing. More people are worried and cautious. This can readily be seen in at least one survey, an ongoing Voter Study conducted by the Democracy fund and UCLA Nationscape. You can find it at: https://www.voterstudygroup.org/covid-19-updates.
That survey shows, for example, that while trending downward from mid-April to mid-June, in recent weeks, the number of people across all political parties who say they are “somewhat” or “very” concerned about COVID-19 in the U.S. is rising and is now at 87 percent of all Americans. This is not good news for our businesses and is outside the control of both the businesses and the Town.
Second, Gov. Carney’s Order, effective July 3, closing bar seating in eastern Sussex County because of the COVID-19 crisis had a significant negative effect on a number of businesses in Town. That decision, too, is outside the control of the Town or the affected businesses.
Third, Bethany Beach officials have listened to and considered the interests of its business community during this crisis. In response, the Town has done the following:
- Delayed the start of pay-to-park for two weeks from May 15 to June 1. Prior to that, parking was free and open to everyone throughout town;
- Dedicated some 60 prime pay-to-park spaces in the downtown commercial district to free 15-minute parking to facilitate take-out/pick-up orders from businesses;
- Changed unlimited pay-to-park on Garfield Parkway and throughout the downtown commercial district to 2-hour parking to encourage people to visit businesses, rather than parking to go to the beach all day; and
- Provided free business parking permits for business employees.
These actions to assist businesses represented a loss of over a quarter-million dollars in revenue.
In addition, the Town:
- Maintains liaison with the business community, as well as with the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce.
- Continues to monitor the parking situation to determine what effect, if any, it has on beach crowding, as well as businesses.
This information may not be enough to change some of the negative views expressed on Facebook. We understand that not everyone will be happy with every decision that may affect them. However, facts are facts, notwithstanding contrary opinions.
But make no mistake about this: The Bethany Beach Town Council and staff carefully consider and balance the interests of residents, non-resident homeowners, businesses and visitors in making decisions. This has been particularly challenging during the COVID-19 crisis.
Finally, to those in neighboring communities who stated on Facebook that they would like to support our businesses but haven’t found parking where and when they wanted, I urge them to consider visiting during less crowded times as mentioned above, when ample parking is available. Ordering by phone or online for convenient pickup is another option to consider. I’m sure your business would be welcome. We can all do something positive during this time to help.
Rosemary Hardiman, Vice Mayor
Bethany Beach