During the recent “Meet the Candidates” forum, one attendee in the audience questioned the use of the park, and at least three candidates responded in some manner. We, the neighbors of the park on Central Boulevard, Maryland Avenue, Gibson Avenue, Weigand Lane and Pine Street, would like to clarify some of the perceptions of the Bethany Beach Central Park, as well as raise our objections to any changes that some would like to make.
First, the park was built after many, many meetings by the town council and residents, after at least two surveys setting out the town residents’ suggestions and requirements, and after many iterations of both the design criteria and the final design by a landscape architect. We strongly recommend the town council remain steadfast against any calls to modify our beautiful Central Park.
We the residents know that the park is fully utilized 365 days a year. We have seen small weddings, exercise classes, meditation sessions, family gatherings and children playing. In addition, we see a steady stream of adults, lifeguards and children play all types of sports and games, as well as engage in all types of physical activities in the open spaces. We see people walk their dogs, elderly parents and small toddlers in strollers every day. We see many enjoy quiet moments on the benches in the shade. And finally, in a town that is nearing a complete build-out of homes, we see a necessary and dedicated open space.
First, the requirements for pickleball courts and a dog park are many, including cost of initial construction and ongoing maintenance and operation. This would include personnel to control and monitor the use of the courts and the dog park year-round. The space necessary for the courts and dog park would take up between 30 percent and 50 percent of the 5.8 acres, necessitating a severe reduction in green space and a significant increase in paved impervious surface in an area that has significant flooding.
Second, if additional visitors come to the park to use the courts and dog park, where are they going to park? Would anyone sacrifice what limited green space we have to install additional parking on the 5.8 acres? And again, add impervious pavement.
Third, Bethany Beach cannot be compared to our neighbors to the west. Bethany is one square mile, and space is at a premium. We do not have the luxury of adding green space. We do not have the land or space that Millville, Dagsboro, Millsboro or Ocean View has to utilize for such facilities. In addition, we do not have the land capacity to build facilities that duplicated facilities that currently exist. And after the season, the beach and boardwalks are opened for all to use, including dogs and their owners.
Please don’t change our Bethany Beach Central Park and Bethany Beach — “The Quiet Resort.”
William Bergfeld, on behalf of 78 neighbors of Bethany Beach Central Park