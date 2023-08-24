Editor:
On Sept. 9, voters in Bethany Beach will elect three members to the Town Council. I am writing to endorse three candidates: incumbents Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee, and a first-time candidate, Theresa Keil.
Mr. Morris and Mr. Sheplee have been important members of a very effective Town Council for several years. Their focus on the financial well-being of the Town has been a key factor in contributing to Bethany Beach’s healthy position. Voters should retain the benefit of their experience and competence in governing the Town.
Bethany has the opportunity to add an exceptional new member to its Town Council ranks. This candidate is Theresa Keil. Ms. Keil has an extensive background in management of large office space occupancy, including financial reporting, budget administration, contract negotiation and construction management. She is highly qualified to be a member of our Council.
I believe that to be an informed, contributing member of our Town Council someone must first be involved with Town government activities. Ms. Keil has been a member of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee since its inception, and she has been attending Council meetings and other meetings involving Town matters as well. While Theresa Keil has demonstrated an interest in town government, I do not believe other candidates running have demonstrated that interest.
On Sept. 9 a vote for Jerry Morris, Patrick Sheplee and Theresa Keil will keep Bethany the successful town it is.
Jack Gordon
Bethany Beach